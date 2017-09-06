Walker taking applications for Clarke successor as sheriff

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is seeking applicants to succeed David Clarke as sheriff in Milwaukee County.

Walker on Wednesday put out the call for applicants by Sept. 27. Clarke resigned last week to take a job working for a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.

Clarke's replacement will serve through the end of next year. The position is up for election in November 2018. Inspector Richard Schmidt is serving as interim sheriff.

Former Milwaukee police Capt. Earnell Lucas is running and says he will ask Walker to appoint him. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge John Siefert also says he plans to run in 2018 but will not seek Walker's appointment. Both are Democrats.