Woman gets 5 months in fake high school student case
A
A
Share via Email
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman who claimed to be the adoptive mother of a Ukrainian man posing as a Harrisburg High School student has been ordered to serve five months in prison.
A U.S. Middle District senior judge imposed the sentence on Stephayne McClure-Potts, who pleaded guilty earlier to Social Security fraud and
Her husband, Michael Potts, was placed on two years' probation after pleading guilty to
Prosecutors said Artur Samarin, who overstayed his visa, used falsified documents to
He was sentenced earlier on federal fraud charges and also for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate, theft and tampering.