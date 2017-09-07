12 Gold Star mothers to be honoured onstage at Miss America
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Mothers whose sons were killed while serving in the military will be
The Miss America Organization, the Got Your Back Network, Caesars Entertainment and others will host nine Gold Star mothers as honorary Miss Americas on Sunday in Atlantic City. Three others also will be
They'll be put up and pampered at casinos, will meet with Pentagon officials and will be
Among them will be Eileen Daly, of Brick, New Jersey, whose son Sgt. Ronald Kubik was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 and who posthumously was awarded the Silver Star.
"I am so grateful to this group for
Her son was 21 when he died, an Army Ranger leading an assault team in Logar Province, Afghanistan. His mother said Kubik saved the lives of 10 fellow soldiers and 19 civilians on the day he was killed.
The mothers will stay at Caesars casino in Atlantic City. After breakfast Sunday, they will be given spa time, will have their hair and makeup done, will meet with military officials
They will be given commemorative bracelets, will talk about their sons and will be named honorary Miss Americas for life.
"There's a lot of healing that takes place," said Kathleen Gagg, executive director of Got Your Back, which supports Gold Star families. "These women belong to a sorority that no one ever wants to be a part of."
Dubbed "Project Gratitude," the event has
The women to be
___
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC