6 hurt when Air Force Reserve bus, semi crash in Minnesota

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Six people aboard an Air Force Reserve bus were hurt when a semitrailer collided with the bus on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota.

Spokesman Paul Zadach (ZAY'-dak) with the 934th Air Lift Wing in Minneapolis says the bus was on its way to a training site near Fargo, North Dakota, when the semi apparently rear-ended it around noon Thursday near Monticello.

Zadach says six of the 13 people aboard the bus were hurt. Their conditions weren't immediately known, but the Minnesota State Patrol says most of the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. The patrol says one patient was airlifted from the scene but was conscious.

The crash happened on westbound I-94. The bus overturned along the freeway. Traffic became backed up in both directions.