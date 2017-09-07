Appeal heard in deadly 2014 Bourbon Street gunbattle

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana appeals court is considering the case of a man serving a 60-year-sentence for his role in a deadly 2014 gunfight that left a bystander dead on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.

Trung Le (lee) was convicted in 2016 on charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in the gunbattle that also injured nine.

The gunfight happened early on June 29, 2014, as tourists walked the famous street of nightspots in the historic French Quarter.

Le — then 20 years old — was one of two gunmen. The second has never been identified.

Prosecutors cast Le as the aggressor. A defence attorney told a panel of 4th Circuit Court of Appeal judges on Thursday that testimony supported Le's self- defence claim.