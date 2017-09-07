California prosecutor: Doctor faces more child sex claims

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Prosecutors say a brain surgeon and two nurses in jail awaiting trial for allegedly operating a child-sex ring caught on video may face more charges after investigators discovered additional video footage.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2f7jAsI ) Thursday that a prosecutor told a judge that the case is expanding.

Prosecutor Steven Moore declined to release the new video or discuss the new allegations outside court Wednesday.

Dr. James Kohut, Rashel Brandon and Emily Stephens are each charged with sexually assaulting multiple children. Police took seven children, ages 3 to 13, into protective custody.

Kohut's attorney Jay Rorty says his client denies the charges.

Brandon's attorney says she suffered severe abuse in her marriage and was exploited by Kohut.

Stephens' attorney Brian Worthington didn't return a call placed early Thursday.

