Commissioner: Officer who shot man in the back will be fired

Philadelphia's police commissioner says an officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop this year will be fired.

Commissioner Richard Ross said Thursday that Officer Ryan Pownall has been suspended and will lose his job next month.

Ross says the 12-year police veteran used "poor judgment" when he fired on David Jones on June 8.

Surveillance video shows Jones running away as he's shot in the back. He was stopped for riding a dirt bike on city streets and police say he reached for a weapon.

The shooting led to protests, including a Black Lives Matter protest outside Pownall's home. The city police union president called the protesters a "pack of rabid animals."