Company promo: Free repairs if Indians' win streak hits 15

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians could make several hundred customers of a window and home repair business very happy if the team extends its winning streak to 15 games Thursday night.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland-based Universal Windows Direct offered customers in July free products and services, to include windows, doors, siding, roofs and other repairs, if the Indians put together a 15-game winning streak this season.

Company president Chad Howman says more than 250 orders were placed in July in a promotion marking the company's 15th year in business. He says a Tribe victory Thursday would be a "win-win" for everyone.