Crews search for plane missing in West Virginia for 2 days

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Authorities are searching for a small plane that went off the radar while flying over West Virginia.

The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board the Cirrus SR20 when it went missing Tuesday. The agency hasn't identified the passengers or the owners of the plane, but says the plane is presumed to have crashed.

The FAA says the plane went off the radar between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Central Regional Airport in Clarksburg. The FAA notified law enforcement officials in northwest West Virginia on Wednesday morning.

The search was ongoing Thursday. FAA officials and West Virginia State Police have also been searching the area.