Daughters help sign 'Judy's Law' for woman set ablaze by ex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Legislation inspired by a woman who was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend has been signed into law by Ohio's governor.

The bill, named "Judy's Law," would require six additional years in prison for crimes that permanently maim or disfigure victims.

Judy Malinowski's family members joined Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) at Thursday's bill-signing.

Thirteen-year-old daughter Kaylyn says the bill's passage helps her and 10-year-old sister Madison know their "mommy did not suffer in vain." Kasich allowed each girl to add a dot to his signature.

Malinowski was hospitalized for almost two years after Michael Slager doused her in gasoline and set her on fire in August 2015. She died at 33.