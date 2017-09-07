Duterte's sons grilled at Senate inquiry on drugs, payoffs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president's son and son-in-law have appeared for the first time in a Senate committee inquiry looking into a huge shipment of illegal drugs from China that slipped through Manila's port and rampant corruption at the Bureau of Customs.

Paolo Duterte, currently vice mayor of southern Davao city, and lawyer Manases Carpio have not been directly implicated in the shipment being looked into by senators. The presidential relatives were invited to appear in the Senate hearing Thursday after they were mentioned as belonging to an influential group that receives bribes from smugglers operating in Manila and elsewhere.