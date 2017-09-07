Explosion injures 1 at Indiana post office; FBI investigates

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — The FBI is leading an investigation into an explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana that injured a postal worker.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that FBI Special Agent Bob Ramsey says the woman was taken to a hospital after the explosion about 6 p.m. on Wednesday in East Chicago. Details of her injuries weren't released, but Fire Chief Anthony Serna says they aren't life-threatening.

An FBI statement to the Chicago Sun-Times says it's "yet to be determined if this is an act of domestic or international terrorism, but at this time there is no ongoing public safety concern."