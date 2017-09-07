German policeman investigated for wearing far-right patch

BERLIN — A German police SWAT team officer is under investigation for wearing a symbol used by right-wing extremists while assigned to keep the peace at a demonstration against racism.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday the Saxony police officer wore a patch on his uniform depicting the Norse god Odin's two ravens, which isn't banned in Germany like the swastika and other Nazi symbols, but is used by the extreme right.

Police spokesman Tom Bernhardt said so far there are no indications the officer wore the patch to show solidarity with the far-right or as a political statement during the demonstration in the town of Wurzen, just east of Leipzig, last weekend.