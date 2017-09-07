GOP Rep. Charlie Dent announces retirement from House

WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates in the House, has announced he will not seek re-election to an eighth House term next year.

Dent, who has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, says in a statement that he never intended to serve as long as he has. But he is also criticizing "increased polarization and ideological rigidity that leads to dysfunction, disorder and chaos" on Capitol Hill.