Hearing for Chicago-area man facing New York terror charges

CHICAGO — A judge is expected to decide if a 31-year-old truck driver from suburban Chicago will be sent to New York City to face terrorism charges.

Dilshod Khusanov was scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Chicago. He was arrested last week at his Villa Park home on charges he belonged to a U.S. network that raised money for would-be terrorists to join Islamic State militants in Syria.

Khusanov is originally from Uzbekistan. Filings link him to four others indicted in New York for participation in the network, and two others who aspired to travel to Syria. One also allegedly spoke of setting off a bomb at Coney Island.