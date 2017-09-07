Irma all hype? 2 Florida conservatives, 2 different views

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. — Two well-known Florida conservatives have vastly different reactions to the pending arrival of Hurricane Irma.

For the last three days, Florida Gov. Rick Scott has sounded the alarm about the dangerous Category 5 storm expected to strike this weekend, telling people they need to "leave now." During that same period, talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has complained about the hype attached to the storm and has suggested that a "panic" caused by the hurricane benefits retailers, the media and politicians seeking action on climate change.

Scott's tone grew even more urgent Thursday as the storm drew closer, saying the storm was bigger than the state itself. Across Florida, hundreds of thousands of residents have begun evacuating, which has clogged Florida's highways.