Justice Department: Sanctuary cities lower on grant priority

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says cities that co-operate with U.S. immigration authorities will have a better shot at getting grant money for community policing than so-called sanctuary cities.

The department said Thursday that compliant cities will get "additional points" in the application scoring process. The grants support the development of community policing strategies as well as training for community members and leaders.

It is another way in which Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to force cities to help federal authorities detain and deport those in the country illegally. He has already threatened to withhold other grant money and told cities they won't be eligible to participate in a federal crime-fighting partnership if they refuse to co-operate .