Justice Department won't pursue charges n police shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Department of Justice will not pursue charges against an Alabama police officer who killed a 19-year-old during a traffic stop.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it was closing the investigation into the 2016 shooting of Michael Moore. The department said it could not disprove Mobile Police Officer Harold Hurst's account that Moore was reaching for a gun tucked in his waistband.

The department said there are conflicting eyewitness reports. The shooting was not captured on video.

Moore was driving a stolen vehicle that Hurst stopped for an erratic turn. Hurst said he shot when Moore disobeyed an order not to reach for the weapon.