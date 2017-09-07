Kate Millett, feminist author of 'Sexual Politics,' dies

PARIS — Kate Millett, the activist, artist and educator whose bestselling "Sexual Politics" was a landmark of cultural criticism and a manifesto for the modern feminist movement, has died at 82.

Millett died of a heart attack while on a visit to Paris on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak for the family. The publishing house that carried her books in French also confirmed the death but provided no details.