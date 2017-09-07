Largest-capacity container ship to visit East Coast port
ELIZABETH, N.J. — The largest-capacity container ship ever to visit an East Coast port will highlight the benefit of elevating the Bayonne Bridge.
The Theodore Roosevelt will pass under the span and dock in Elizabeth on Thursday.
The ship is 1,202 feet (366
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has spent $1.6 billion to raise the bridge and deepen the channel so very large ships can use the container ports in Elizabeth and Newark.