Lizzie Borden's house for sale after B&B plan falls through

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The mansion where Lizzie Borden lived out her days after she was acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother is back on the market.

The Texas woman who bought the Fall River, Massachusetts home in 2014 tells The Herald News (http://bit.ly/2wKNcDH ) she's selling because her efforts to turn the home called Maplecroft into a bed and breakfast fell through.

It's not the same house where Andrew and Abby Borden were killed in August 1892. Lizzie lived at Maplecroft from 1894 until her death in 1927.

Kristee Bates is asking $849,900 for the eight-bedroom home, which includes all furnishings. She has also made extensive renovations.

Bates' request for a variance that would have allowed her to turn the home into a bed and breakfast was rejected by the city.

___