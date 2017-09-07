Markets Right Now: Stocks slip in midday trading

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks edged lower in midday trading, pulled down by insurers and other financial companies as investors weighed the prospects of big losses from Hurricane Irma.

Allstate fell 1.9 per cent Thursday and Prudential fell 2.1 per cent .

Irma, which has hammered the Northern Caribbean, was projected to hit Florida this weekend.

Barnes & Noble sank 11 per cent after reporting results that missed analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,463.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 42 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 21,767. The Nasdaq composite edged up 9 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,403.

Bond prices rose sharply, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.04 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and retailers.

Microsoft climbed almost 1 per cent early Thursday, Home Depot gained 1.4 per cent and Amazon.com rose 1 per cent .

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, soared 44 per cent after beating earnings expectations in the second quarter and raising its annual forecasts.

Barnes & Noble sank 11 per cent after reporting earnings that missed estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 21,821. The Nasdaq composite edged up 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,396.