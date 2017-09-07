New charges for NY man accused of aiding Islamic State group

NEW YORK — A New York City man charged with trying to aid the Islamic State group has been indicted on new charges.

Federal prosecutors announced a superseding indictment Thursday charging Saddam Mohamed Raishani with helping a co-conspirator travel abroad to fight for the militant group in the fall of 2015.

Raishani was arrested in June as he tried to board a plane at Kennedy Airport to go to Syria. Authorities say Raishani wanted to join the militant group after helping another man get there.

Authorities say Raishani's plans were foiled because he unwittingly contacted a person who was a confidential source working at the direction of law enforcement.