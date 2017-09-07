Obliterated village burned by Rohingya, Myanmar police say
BANGKOK — Myanmar security officials have taken journalists to a
Cattle and dogs wandered through the blackened, obliterated village of Ah Lel Than Kyaw in northern Rakhine state when about two dozen journalists visited Thursday. A dozen border police officers accompanied them.
Some 146,000 Rohingya have fled the region to
The military has said nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in clashes, and that it has conducted "clearance operations." It blames insurgents for setting villages on fire, but Rohingya say they were driven out by troops and Buddhist mobs.