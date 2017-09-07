Ohio court won't delay execution of condemned killer of 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the request of a condemned killer to delay next week's execution while he pursues an appeal.

Death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tee) wants the death penalty declared unconstitutional in his case because he was under 21 at the time of the crime.

The court denied Otte's request for a delay Thursday.

Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma, in suburban Cleveland.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has rejected a request for clemency made by Otte's attorneys.