Pentagon: Trump order to end DACA raises issues for military
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says the military could be affected by the president's decision to end the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.
The Pentagon says about 900 people currently in uniform — or who have signed up to serve — are recipients of work authorization through the Obama program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, or DACA.
Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick is a Pentagon spokesman. Haverstick says the Pentagon is
Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to the program in six months, giving Congress time to find a solution for the immigrants.