Pentagon: Trump order to end DACA raises issues for military

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says the military could be affected by the president's decision to end the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

The Pentagon says about 900 people currently in uniform — or who have signed up to serve — are recipients of work authorization through the Obama program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, or DACA.

Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick is a Pentagon spokesman. Haverstick says the Pentagon is co-ordinating with the departments of justice and homeland security "regarding any impact" the change will have on military DACA recipients.