Police kill Mexico drug cartel killer who burned victims

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say detectives have killed a member of the local drug cartel who allegedly burned his victims or tossed their bodies in a well.

State prosecutor Eduardo Almaguer didn't name the dead suspect, who allegedly refused orders to surrender late Wednesday.

Almaguer said Thursday the man was known by his nicknames, "TunTun," ''Barbas" or "El Viejon," the "Old Man" or the "Beard."

Almaguer said two burned bodies had been found at a rural encampment where the suspect hung out, and there was evidence he had killed at least 30 people and tossed some bodies into a well near an old mine.