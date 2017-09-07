Qatar, North Korea on agenda for Trump's Kuwait meeting

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting with the leader of Kuwait, a staunch U.S. ally trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis involving Qatar (KUH'-tur) and its Arab neighbours .

Trump's White House meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah comes as Trump has sent conflicting signals about where he stands on the dispute.

Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia, but then he instructed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to support the Kuwaiti mediation effort.

The dispute has dragged even after Tillerson and other U.S. diplomats have shuttled through the region to bolster the Kuwaiti initiative.