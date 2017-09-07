Regional troops head to Lesotho after commander's killing

MASERU, Lesotho — Troops from several southern African countries are deploying to Lesotho amid tensions over the shooting death of the mountain kingdom's military commander.

Lesotho's defence minister, Sentje Lebona, said Thursday that the Southern African Development Community, a regional bloc, is sending forces to keep order. Lebona says the force includes troops from South Africa, Angola and Mozambique but declines to comment on the size.

Lt. Gen. Khoantle Motsomotso was killed Tuesday in a resurgence of the political instability plaguing the country. He died in a gunfight with two rival officers who also were killed.