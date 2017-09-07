Regional troops head to Lesotho after commander's killing
MASERU, Lesotho — Troops from several southern African countries are deploying to Lesotho amid tensions over the shooting death of the mountain kingdom's military commander.
Lt. Gen. Khoantle Motsomotso was killed Tuesday in a resurgence of the political instability plaguing the country. He died in a gunfight with two rival officers who also were killed.
Lesotho has been beset by power struggles and concerns about military interference in politics. The country has seen a number of high-profile assassinations, including the 2015 killing of a former army chief.