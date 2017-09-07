Report: Israel carries out airstrike near Syrian capital

BEIRUT — A pan-Arab TV station is reporting that Israel has attacked a facility near the Syrian capital.

The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV, which has reporters throughout Syria, said the airstrike hit a "target" in Qutaifah, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Damascus.

Al-Mayadeen said Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley overnight. Qutaifah is about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the border with Lebanon.

Al-Mayadeen gave no further details in its Thursday morning report. There was no comment from Israel.