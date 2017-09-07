Ryan aiming for mid- to low-20 per cent corporate tax rate
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Republican tax plan will aim to reduce the corporate tax rate to mid- to low-20
Ryan is providing some specifics as the GOP starts to write tax legislation — with help for the middle class a main goal.
Trump has called for a 15
Some experts say a 15
And that's clear to Ryan as he discussed a higher range during an appearance at a New York Times forum.
He says: "Numbers are hard to make that work."