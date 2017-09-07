News / World

Ryan aiming for mid- to low-20 per cent corporate tax rate

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listens during a news conference about Harvey relief efforts after a meeting with House Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Republican tax plan will aim to reduce the corporate tax rate to mid- to low-20 per cent — a smaller cut than what President Donald Trump wants.

Ryan is providing some specifics as the GOP starts to write tax legislation — with help for the middle class a main goal.

Trump has called for a 15 per cent tax rate for corporations. The rate now ranges from 15 per cent to 35 per cent .

Some experts say a 15 per cent rate isn't possible without blowing a hole in the deficit.

And that's clear to Ryan as he discussed a higher range during an appearance at a New York Times forum.

He says: "Numbers are hard to make that work."

