Senate bill would block US weapons sales to Turkish security

WASHINGTON — A Senate committee has approved a measure that would block U.S. tax dollars from supporting the sale of weapons to security forces protecting Turkey's president.

An amendment approved Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee is part of a continuing U.S. response to violence against peaceful protesters carried out by bodyguards travelling with the Turkish president during a visit to Washington this spring.

Bodyguards for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan punched and kicked protesters who had gathered outside the ambassador's residence in May awaiting Erdogan's return from a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.