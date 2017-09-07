Settlements reached in lawsuit over school stabbing death

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man who stabbed a high school classmate to death after she rejected his prom invitation has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim's mother.

A court document filed last week says 20-year-old Christopher Plaskon and his parents reached agreements with Donna Cimarelli-Sanchez. Details have not been disclosed, and the settlement still needs to be approved in a probate court.

Plaskon fatally stabbed 16-year-old Maren Sanchez in a hallway of Jonathan Law High School in Milford on the morning of April 25, 2014, the day of the prom. Plaskon was 16 at the time. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison last year after pleading no contest to murder.

A lawsuit against the city of Milford and its school board remains pending.

