South Sudan asks US to reconsider sanctions on top officials

JOHANNESBURG — South Sudan says it is asking the United States to reconsider the sanctions it has imposed on two senior government members, a former official and three companies.

Foreign ministry spokesman Mawien Makol calls the sanctions announced Wednesday "very unfortunate."

The U.S. imposed sanctions on deputy defence chief Malek Reuben, Information Minister Michael Makuei and former military chief of staff Paul Malong.

They are accused of undermining peace, security and stability in the East African nation where civil war has raged for four years.