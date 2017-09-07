SpaceX launches Air Force's super-secret mini-shuttle
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has launched the Air Force's super-secret space shuttle.
An unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off Thursday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It's the fifth flight for one of these crewless mini shuttles, known as the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.
As usual, SpaceX aims to land its leftover booster back at Cape Canaveral for eventual reuse.
This is the first time SpaceX has provided a lift for the experimental mini-shuttle.