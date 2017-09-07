Tensions emerge in France's far-right after election loss

PARIS — Tensions within France's far-right National Front party, on the rise since leader Marine Le Pen's resounding loss in the country's May presidential race, are hitting a crescendo as Le Pen prepares to reset party priorities.

The firing of a regional official — a close friend of Le Pen's top lieutenant, Florian Philippot, whom some claim is no longer loyal — set off the sparks.

Sophie Montel's exit from her post as local president of the National Front in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte region was being made official Thursday before a TV interview by Le Pen. It also comes two days before Le Pen's annual address from a village said to symbolize the "France of the forgotten."