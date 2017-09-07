The Latest: 2 police officers, suspect shot in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Latest on a police-involved shooting in Southern California (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Investigators say two officers and a suspect were shot after police responded to a report of a man with a knife in a Southern California beach city.

Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy says Thursday that one of the officers was hit in the lower extremities and the other was struck in the torso. He says both suffered "minor injuries" and were taken to a hospital.

Handy says the officers had been called to the scene after a report of a man with a knife slashing tires. He says the suspect was shot and is in stable condition. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Handy says police "can't say it was a friendly-fire incident" but don't believe there was another suspect involved.

He says investigators are still combing for evidence.

9:35 a.m.

