The Latest: Justice Department to appeal travel ban ruling

SEATTLE — The Latest on a federal appeals court ruling on the Trump administration's travel ban (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The Justice Department says it will take President Donald Trump's much-litigated travel ban to the Supreme Court once more.

It comes after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected the administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban. The three-judge panel says grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the U.S. shouldn't be prevented from coming to the country.

The court also says refugees accepted by a resettlement agency should be allowed in.

In a statement, the Justice Department said, "The Supreme Court has stepped in to correct these lower courts before, and we will now return to the Supreme Court to vindicate the executive branch's duty to protect the nation."

___

4:20 p.m.

The federal appeals court that rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban says it's moving up the date when its ruling takes effect to help some refugees.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday cleared the way for refugees to come to the U.S. if they've been accepted by a resettlement agency.

The judges wrote that under typical court rules, the ruling would not take effect for at least 52 days. But they said that in this instance, many refugees would be "gravely imperiled" by such a delay. They say their ruling will take effect in five days.

The judges wrote that "refugees' lives remain in vulnerable limbo" and they have "only a narrow window of time to complete their travel."

___

3:35 p.m.

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the U.S. shouldn't be prevented from coming to the country.

The court also said refugees accepted by a resettlement agency shouldn't be banned.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court said the 90-day ban could be enforced pending arguments set for October. But the justices said it shouldn't apply to visitors who have a "bona fide relationship" with people or organizations in the U.S., such as close family ties or a job offer.