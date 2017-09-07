Trump and UN chief Guterres to speak at meeting on UN reform

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are scheduled to speak at a meeting on reforming the world body sponsored by the United States on Sept. 18, the eve of the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly.

Britain also is a co-sponsor and its U.N. ambassador, Matthew Rycroft, said Thursday the event aims "to provide maximum support" for the secretary-general "as he reforms the United Nations at a time when the world requires an effective multilateral system with a well-functioning U.N. at its heart."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday it's very important for Guterres "to participate and hear from all the member states who are interested in reform."