UK government begins fight to pass key Brexit bill

LONDON — The British government is battling to pass a major plank of its Brexit plans through Parliament, amid faltering progress in divorce talks with the EU.

Lawmakers are starting debate Thursday on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which will revoke thousands of EU laws and regulations and replace them with domestic statute on the day the U.K. leaves the bloc.

The government says the legislation is crucial to disentangle Britain from the EU after more than four decades of membership.

Prime Minister Theresa May says it will "prevent a cliff-edge for people and businesses, because it provides legal certainty."