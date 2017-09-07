Zion National Park remains on pace for record visitation
ST. GEORGE, Utah — New numbers show the stunning red rocks at Zion National Park are on pace to set another record for visitation, as park managers consider a first-of-its-kind plan to require visitors to make reservations to enter the park.
The Spectrum reports (http://bit.ly/2vJE0yf ) the crowds at Zion continue to stay ahead of last year's record pace, with 2.7 million visitors to the park as of the official July count, a 5
Attendance at Zion has risen steadily over the past decade, up some 60
Park officials are developing a new visitor management plan to address overcrowding, with drafts suggesting a reservation system could be implemented.