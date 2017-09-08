Alums invited to stay at Penn State frat where pledge died

Alumni of a now-banned Penn State fraternity where a pledge was fatally injured are inviting members to stay at the house for home football game weekends.

An email sent this week to Beta Theta Pi alumni, and obtained by The Associated Press, says the house is being re-opened for limited use.

Frat officials declined comment or didn't return messages.

The fraternity held a pledge ceremony Feb. 2. After a hazing ritual, sophomore Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, became severely intoxicated. He later fell several times, suffering fatal injuries.

Fourteen brothers and the frat now face criminal charges.

The frat was to open late Friday for Saturday's Pitt-Penn State football game. A person who answered the door said he was with a cleaning crew and couldn't comment.