Amtrak now selling tickets for Roanoke train service

ROANOKE, Va. — For the first time in decades, Amtrak is selling tickets for train service out of Roanoke.

The Roanoke Times reports passenger service to and from the city is scheduled to resume Oct. 31 after a nearly 40-year hiatus. Amtrak's online reservation system now has tickets available.

A schedule shows one Northeast Regional train will start its day from Roanoke on a route to Washington, D.C., and beyond. It will return around 10 p.m.

According to the newspaper, round-trip coach seats from Roanoke were selling for $72 to Washington, $148 to New York and $168 to Boston on travel dates of Nov. 15-17.

___