AP sources: US, Russia diplomats to meet despite tensions

WASHINGTON — Senior U.S. and Russian envoys are to meet soon in Scandinavia in a bid to calm escalating diplomatic tensions that have sparked a return to Cold War-era animosity.

U.S. officials say the State Department's third-ranking official, Thomas Shannon, will meet next week in Finland with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The officials say the pair will hold several rounds of talks on multiple issues on Monday and Tuesday in Helsinki. Topics will include strategic relations, arms control and resolving irritants in relations.

The talks come amid an escalating U.S.-Russia dispute that has seen the closure of compounds and expulsions of diplomats.