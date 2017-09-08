Boarding school owner charged with abusing teenage students

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Investigators say the former owner of an Iowa boarding school used his position to coerce one teenager into a sexual relationship and others to undress for his arousal.

Former Midwest Academy owner Benjamin Trane is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a counsellor and child endangerment.

He turned himself in Thursday after a 19-month investigation into abuse allegations at the private, for-profit boarding school Trane operated in Keokuk. The school, which had about 100 students from mostly well-off families, closed in January 2016.