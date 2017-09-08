California man arrested in killing of deer eating plants

TIBURON, Calif. — A district attorney is deciding whether to charge a resident of an exclusive San Francisco Bay Area neighbourhood in the killing of a doe and fawn that were eating ornamental plants in his yard.

Tiburon police arrested 54-year-old Mark Dickinson on Sept. 2 after responding to a report of a suspicious man.

Responding officers found two severely wounded deer in the street near Dickinson's house. Both animals died a short time later.

Police said Dickinson told officers the deer ran off after he fired several shots at them with a pellet gun.

Officers say they determined Dickinson shot the deer and arrested him on suspicion of cruelty to animals.