California man finds nude burglary suspect asleep in his bed

ANDERSON, Calif. — California police say a man arriving home from work found a naked woman he did not know asleep in his bed.

The unidentified man told police the strange saga started Tuesday when he found a parcel ripped open on the porch of his home in Anderson about 150 miles (241 kilometres ) north of Sacramento.

Once inside, he said he saw a sandwich with a bite taken and an open beer. A pack of cigarettes was missing.

Then he found the woman sleeping in his bed and called 911.

Police say 33-year-old Michelle Watkins got dressed, sat on the front porch until officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.