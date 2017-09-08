Chicago hearing set in alleged sexual-fantasy murder case

CHICAGO — A hearing is scheduled for an ex-Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee accused in the fatal July stabbing of a hairstylist in Chicago as part of a sexual fantasy they allegedly hatched in an online chatroom.

Friday's hearing gives attorneys a chance to update a Cook County judge on the status of the murder case, including on whether a formal indictment has been filed. Once it is, an arraignment would be set for Wyndham Lathem and Oxford financial official Andrew Warren. A bond-court judge ordered in August that they remain jailed.