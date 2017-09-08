City of Nashua in talks with art museum over gallery space

NASHUA, N.H. — The city of Nashua, New Hampshire, is in talks with the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester to create a gallery space in a proposed performing arts centre .

The Telegraph of Nashua reports (http://bit.ly/2xjilkI) the plan calls for renovating a former business on Main Street to include a theatre that could seat up to 700 people. The gallery would feature artwork brought in by the Currier.

The Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on the $15.5 million bond for the performing arts centre on Tuesday.

