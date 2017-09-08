Close ally of Brazil president arrested

SAO PAULO — Authorities have detained a former Brazilian cabinet minister, three days after police found the equivalent of more than $16 million in cash that allegedly belonging to him.

Police say the money was found in suitcases and cardboard boxes in an apartment used by Geddel Vieira Lima, a close ally of President Michel Temer and former legislative affairs minister.

Police say the owner of the apartment said he lent it to Lima to store objects belonging to his late father.

Lima was detained on Friday.